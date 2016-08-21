Hear Metallica play Hardwired live

Metallica have streamed their first-ever live performance of latest track Hardwired, from upcoming album Hardwired… To Self Destruct.

They played it during their show at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last night, which was broadcast across the world as it happened. Hardwired can be heard below around the 2hr 10min point – complete with false start.

Frontman James Hetfield told the crowd that the band were “honoured” to be the first to play in the recently-build complex, following a series of events that included a pop-up store, behind-the-scenes video clips, the release of a promo for Hardwired and confirmation of the double album’s release date.

The 19-track set featured a moment where Hetfield asked the band to replay a section of Leper Messiah, because he’d forgotten to sing the lyrics first time round, noting that he and his colleagues were “only human.”

Drummer Lars Ulrich last week explained how Metallica’s 10th album was originally envisaged as a direct follow-on to 2008’s Death Magnetic, but the direction changed after they performed debut album Kill ‘Em All in full in 2013.

Hardwired… To Self Destruct will be released on November 8.

Metallica setlist: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Creeping Death

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Fuel

King Nothing

The Memory Remains

The Unforgiven

Leper Messiah

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Sad But True

Wherever I May Roam

One

Master of Puppets

Battery

Fade to Black

Seek & Destroy

Encore

16. Hardwired

17. Whiskey in the Jar

18. Nothing Else Matters

19. Enter Sandman

