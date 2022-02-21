Hear Limp Bizkit's Break Stuff played using children's toys

Sometimes the internet has a way of bringing out our weirder side. After all, displaying our more bizarre hobbies to our friends and family doesn't always tend to go down so well, especially when you share that same pastime with someone a third your age. Introducing First In Fight, a rock band who perform covers using children's toys, and post said covers onto their TikTok account because, well, why not?

It's probably worth mentioning that First In Flight are also a legit, reasonably successful band in their own right too, and make super catchy 80s infused dance rock. But, we're here for the kid's toys and Limp Bizkit right now, for obvious reasons.

Using a mini pink guitar, a tiny toy drum kit, a cat-shaped keyboard that meows and a miniature xylophone alongside Zack de la Rocha-style vocals, the four musicians blast out a breezy version of Limp Bizkit's 2000 rager Break Stuff. Personally, we'd like to see actual children attempting this cover on the adorable equipment, but this will have to do for now.

For more covers, where you'll find First In Flight covering classics by Rage Against The Machine, Megadeth, Metallica and more on the children's toys, as well as a series of covers from inside what looks like a public toilet, head over to their TikTok channel. Be sure to check out their original stuff too, if you're a fan of fun Cobra Starship-esque indie dance rock.

Check it out below: