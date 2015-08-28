Hear Hendrix play Voodoo Child at Atlanta

The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s performance of Voodoo Child (Slight Return) at the Atlanta Pop Festival has been streamed by makers of a documentary.

It appears on Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church, which focuses on the 1970 event. It’s to be broadcast on US network Showtime on September 4, then released on DVD on October 30.

Atlanta Pop is often referred to as the “southern Woodstock” and “the last great US rock happening.” It took place in Georgia in front of an estimated audience of 400,000 – just weeks before Hendrix’s death.

The film features interviews with Kirk Hammett, Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood and others.

Soundtrack album Freedom: Jimi Hendrix Experience Atlanta Pop Festival, released today, features six tracks that don’t appear in the film.