Axl Rose battles rogue piano at Guns N' Roses Houston show

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose could only laugh as his piano went rogue during a performance of November Rain.
Rose’s piano mysteriously starts playing unplanned high notes about four minutes and 20 seconds into the performance of the song at the band’s recent show at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. A video of the incident can be viewed below.
The singer at first looks confused by the notes before realising there is a problem with the equipment, asking his stage tech: “What the fuck is that, can we stop it at least?”
He sees the funny side, saying later in the song: “I don’t mind ghosts or gremlins, but they should probably learn the fucking song.”
Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan announced their reunion earlier this year and are on the road on their Not In This Lifetime tour.
The vocalist said at the weekend that he was disappointed only six US dates remained on the tour. He said on Twitter: “Only six more shows of the GNR US tour to go. How can that be?! Say it ain’t so!”
The tour heads to South America in October, with further dates around the world expected to be announced in due course.
Guns N’ Roses remaining Not In This Lifetime tour dates
Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA
Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA
Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ
Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA
Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA
Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru
Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina
Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil
Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Nov 15: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil
Nov 18: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil
Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil
Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia
Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
