Axl Rose battles rogue piano at Guns N' Roses Houston show

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose could only laugh as his piano went rogue during a performance of November Rain.

Rose’s piano mysteriously starts playing unplanned high notes about four minutes and 20 seconds into the performance of the song at the band’s recent show at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. A video of the incident can be viewed below.

The singer at first looks confused by the notes before realising there is a problem with the equipment, asking his stage tech: “What the fuck is that, can we stop it at least?”

He sees the funny side, saying later in the song: “I don’t mind ghosts or gremlins, but they should probably learn the fucking song.”

Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan announced their reunion earlier this year and are on the road on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

The vocalist said at the weekend that he was disappointed only six US dates remained on the tour. He said on Twitter: “Only six more shows of the GNR US tour to go. How can that be?! Say it ain’t so!”

The tour heads to South America in October, with further dates around the world expected to be announced in due course.

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 18: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

