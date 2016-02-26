Headspace reveal The Science Within Us

Headspace have released a video for their track The Science Within Us.

It features on their latest album All That You Fear Is Gone, out today (February 26) via InsideOut.

Guitarist Pete Rinaldi says of the track: “When it came time to choose a track to make a video for, we felt that the world might not be ready for a 14 minute video for The Science Within Us.

“Then on reflection we realised we were totally wrong and edited the track down to five minutes. But for the more aurally inspired, the rest of the music can be found on All That You Fear Is Gone.”

Rinaldi adds: “This album picks up where I Am Anonymous finishes. The process of each of us adding their creativity to the tracks has made this something we are really proud of.

“All That You Fear Is Gone features the debut of my good friend Adam Falkner on drums who has done a fantastic job making his mark on this record, we are all looking forward to bringing it to live audiences.”

Headspace will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair, Mote Park, Maidstone on July 24 and Fairport’s Cropredy Convention on August 12.

Headspace All That You Fear Is Gone tracklist