He Is Legend announce UK tour

North Carolina rockers He Is Legend have announced a UK tour.

The band released fourth album Heavy Fruit last month via Tragic Hero Records and they’ve lined up dates in support of the album.

They say: “We’re happy to announce we are making the jump across the pond in October. A few more dates will be announced as soon as they come in. We’ll see you soon.”

Tour dates

Oct 19: Birmingham The Oobleck

Oct 20: Swansea Static Bar

Oct 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Oct 23: London Boston Music Room

Oct 24: Derby Hairy Dog

Oct 25: Huddersfield The parish

Oct 26: Glasgow Audio

Oct 27: Newcastle Think Tank

Oct 28: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 29: Stoke The Underground