He Is Legend announce UK tour

North Carolina rockers He Is Legend have announced a UK tour.
The band released fourth album Heavy Fruit last month via Tragic Hero Records and they’ve lined up dates in support of the album.
They say: “We’re happy to announce we are making the jump across the pond in October. A few more dates will be announced as soon as they come in. We’ll see you soon.”
Tour dates
Oct 19: Birmingham The Oobleck
Oct 20: Swansea Static Bar
Oct 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Oct 23: London Boston Music Room
Oct 24: Derby Hairy Dog
Oct 25: Huddersfield The parish
Oct 26: Glasgow Audio
Oct 27: Newcastle Think Tank
Oct 28: Manchester Sound Control
Oct 29: Stoke The Underground