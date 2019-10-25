Hawkwind are on the cover on the new issue of Prog, on sale today!

The new issue of Prog is on sale today, with prog legends Hawkwind gracing the cover.

We doff our caps to those space rock legends Hawkwind as this year brings up their golden 50th anniversary celebrations. With the band on the verge of releasing their 32nd studio album, All Aboard The Skylark, as well as undertaking a UK tour which culminates in a gig at London's Royal Albert Hall, not to mention Prog writer Joe Banks' book Hawkwind And The Underground - Radical Escapism In The Age Of Paranoia being published in November, it's time to celebrate the good ship Hawkwind.

We talk to captain of the ship Dave Brock about his time at the helm and the new album, Joe Banks profiles the legendary Robert Calvert, Stacia gives Prog her first major magazine interview for years and we look at the best Hawkwind albums of the last 50 years.

Also in Prog 103...

Jethro Tull - Ian Anderson talks us through the band's first official book The Ballad Of Jethro Tull...

Flying Colors - the prog supergroup are back with a great new album Third Degree

Dweezil Zappa - on the even of his forthcoming UK tour, Dweezil talks about his father's legacy and family feuds

Bruce Soord - The Pineapple Thief frontman discusses his second solo album

Fruupp - the Irish 70s proggers reveal all in a rare interview

Rustin Man - former Talk Talk guitarist Paul Webb talks about his second Rustin man album and the legacy of the late Mark Hollis

Voyager - the Australian prog rockers are on the verge of big things with new album Colours In The Sun

The Tea Club - the US proggers make an intoxicating brew with their new album If/When

The Prog Awards - Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Moody Blue John Lodge, Marillion, Dream Theater, Arthur Brown and more line up for progressive music's big night out

Penguin Cafe - Arthur Jeffes discusses Antarctic expeditions, famous relatives and more...

Tom Slatter - Dream Theater, Meat Loaf and comedy keep Tom's prog world spinning...

Plus live and album reviews from Leprous, Bent Knee, ELO, The Flower Kings, Gong, Marillion, Rush, Anathema, IQ, Justin Hayward, iamgthemorning, The Reasoning and more...

And music from In Continuum, Donna Zed, Birdeatsbaby, Mind Cell and more on the free CD

