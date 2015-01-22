Hawk Eyes set sights on Enemies

Hawk Eyes have released a stream of their track Enemies, taken from third album Everything Is Fine.

The follow-up to 2012’s Ideas is launched on February 9 via Red Vole and it’s available to pre-order from the band’s Pledge page.

Frontman Paul Astick recently told TeamRock that the new album took 20 months to complete, explaining: “There were points all of us had to walk away and put it down for a few weeks. Reflection and patience are the greatest tools we use when recording.

“If we’re bored after 10 listens, why expect someone who hasn’t been involved to stay interested? This album was sculpted rather than recorded.”

The band previously released a promo for the track Die Trying. They hit the road on a headlining tour across the UK in February, supported by God Damn:

Feb 12: Liverpool Maguire’s Pizza Bar

Feb 13: London Barfly

Feb 14: Southampton Joiners

Feb 16: Bristol Louisiana

Feb 17: Nottingham Bodega

Feb 18: Manchester Sound Control

Feb 19: Newcastle The Cluny

Feb 20: Glasgow Nice N’ Sleazy

Feb 21: Leeds Brudenell Social Club