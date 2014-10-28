Hawk Eyes Die Trying for album No.3

Hawk Eyes have streamed Die Trying, the first track from upcoming third album album Everything Is Fine.

It’s set for launch on February 9 – although Paul Astick admits he had a hard time writing the material, and only a trip to a bleak Yorkshire nature reserve helped him.

The frontman says: “I had severe writers’ block for the duration of this album. To get out of a hole, I went and put myself in one – I went to Spurn Point on a really bleak evening. The sea and landscape tell you how to feel. Then my imagination did the work. Not a happy song.”

Everything Is Fine is available for pre-order via the band’s Pledge campaign page. They play three UK shows next month before a headline tour in February.

Nov 01: Nightmare festival, London

Nov 16: London Forum – with Kerbdog

Nov 21: Nottingham Rock City – with Kerbdog

Feb 12: Liverpool Maguire’s Pizza Bar

Feb 13: London Barfly

Feb 14: Southampton Joiners

Feb 17: Nottingham Bodega

Feb 18: Manchester Sound Control

Feb 19: Newcastle Cluny

Feb 20: Glasgow Nice’n’Sleazy

Feb 21: Leeds Brudenell Social Club