Hawk Eyes Die Trying for album No.3

Hawk Eyes have streamed Die Trying, the first track from upcoming third album album Everything Is Fine.
It’s set for launch on February 9 – although Paul Astick admits he had a hard time writing the material, and only a trip to a bleak Yorkshire nature reserve helped him.
The frontman says: “I had severe writers’ block for the duration of this album. To get out of a hole, I went and put myself in one – I went to Spurn Point on a really bleak evening. The sea and landscape tell you how to feel. Then my imagination did the work. Not a happy song.”
Everything Is Fine is available for pre-order via the band’s Pledge campaign page. They play three UK shows next month before a headline tour in February.
Tour dates
Nov 01: Nightmare festival, London
Nov 16: London Forum – with Kerbdog
Nov 21: Nottingham Rock City – with Kerbdog
Feb 12: Liverpool Maguire’s Pizza Bar
Feb 13: London Barfly
Feb 14: Southampton Joiners
Feb 17: Nottingham Bodega
Feb 18: Manchester Sound Control
Feb 19: Newcastle Cluny
Feb 20: Glasgow Nice’n’Sleazy
Feb 21: Leeds Brudenell Social Club