The 5 most metal pumpkin carvings

It’s Halloween, everybody! The time for gorging on candy, bobbing for apples and offending the neighbours with your ill-advised “too soon” costume (seriously, what were you thinking?). But it’s also the time for carving scary faces into pumpkins and jamming a candle inside in the hope of scaring children away from your house due to the aroma of cooked vegetables. Gross.

But what else can you sculpt into a pumpkin to make it spooky? Everyone on your street has gone for the giant eyes and square teeth model of yesteryear, but you’re a metalhead and you need to show it off to the world! Here are five very metal ideas for your jack o’ lantern this All Hallow’s Eve – from Rob Zombie to Alice Cooper.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Of course, in our travels across the internet, typing the word “pumpkin” into image libraries, we found some less-metal but very impressive pumpkins you could also try.

Here’s Grumpy Cat!

And here is Gene Wilder’s infamous portrayal of Willy Wonka – younger readers will know him as the star of the super condescending meme.

The Metal Hammer Halloween Quiz: how well do you know metal’s creepiest bands?

Metal stars remember their spookiest ever Halloweens

The 10 best horror films (you haven't seen) to watch this Halloween