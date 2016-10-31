The 5 most metal pumpkin carvings

Trending

Taking a look at some of the most impressive and metal inspired jack o' lanterns

Rob Zombie pumpkin

It’s Halloween, everybody! The time for gorging on candy, bobbing for apples and offending the neighbours with your ill-advised “too soon” costume (seriously, what were you thinking?). But it’s also the time for carving scary faces into pumpkins and jamming a candle inside in the hope of scaring children away from your house due to the aroma of cooked vegetables. Gross.

But what else can you sculpt into a pumpkin to make it spooky? Everyone on your street has gone for the giant eyes and square teeth model of yesteryear, but you’re a metalhead and you need to show it off to the world! Here are five very metal ideas for your jack o’ lantern this All Hallow’s Eve – from Rob Zombie to Alice Cooper.

The shock rock pioneer and eyeliner wearing snake charmer has his named immortalised in the medium of pumpkin

Nothing says metal like a chain through your eye and a rat living in your gaping terrifying jaws It s enough to scare away the Trick Or Treaters

If you need us to explain why Dracula is metal then you re doing Halloween wrong Here the Metal Hammer Golden God winning Christopher Lee has his portrayal of the immortal vampire carved into orange flesh

Industrial metal innovator turned movie director Rob Zombie even remade the 1978 movie Halloween back in 2007

Another icon of metal culture everyone s favourite bio exorcist has been the subject of countless Halloween costumes since his 1988 inception and now he s staring at us from a spherical squash

Of course, in our travels across the internet, typing the word “pumpkin” into image libraries, we found some less-metal but very impressive pumpkins you could also try.

Here’s Grumpy Cat!

And here is Gene Wilder’s infamous portrayal of Willy Wonka – younger readers will know him as the star of the super condescending meme.

