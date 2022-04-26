Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate release teaser video for new album

UK prog duo Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate have released a a teaser video for their upcoming album The Confidence Trick, which the pair will release on July 29. You can watch the trailer below.

"The album explores themes relating to overconfidence and our failure to learn from history, hopefully in a way that isn't too preachy or bleak," explains Malcolm Galloway of the new album. "I used to teach and research about overconfidence in medicine in my former life as a consultant neuropathologist and medical school teacher, so this album brings together previously separate areas for me."

The new album, the band's sixth thus far, is the follow-up to 2020's Nostalgia For Infinity. Hats Off Gentlemen.. also released the unconnected four-track EP Feeling Great in December 2020 which featured new songs written during lockdown.

