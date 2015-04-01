Harrison, Freese release Exovex debut

Exovex – the prog ensemble featuring King Crimson and Porcupine Tree’s Gavin Harrison and Josh Freese of Devo, Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle – have released their debut album.

Titled Radio Silence, the project is the brainchild of multi-instrumentalist Dale Simmons and also includes contributions from Keith Carlock (Sting, John Myer, Steely Dan) and Richard Barbieri (Porcupine Tree).

Simmons says: “The central theme focuses on the downward spiral and ultimate demise of a man due to the psychological and physical effects of a long-term, self-imposed isolation.

“The songs are a sequence of events, which document his thought processes and eventual deterioration. They are snapshots in time that speak to personal circumstances that drive us to make life-changing decisions, both good and bad.”

He adds: “Although the storyline of Radio Silence is set in the near future, it is roughly based on the life events of Sibond Alleman, a recluse who lived in residence at Chateau d’Uriage in 14th century France.”

Simmons previously said he gave the musicians “complete creative control” on the record and revealed inspiration for the six-track album came from the work of David Gilmour, Peter Gabriel and Steven Wilson.

It’s now available to buy via iTunes while a limited-edition CD can now be ordered from the band’s website. Only 1000 packages are available and shipping is due to start on April 15.

Radio Silence tracklist