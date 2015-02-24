Hang The Bastard to hit the road with COC

Hang The Bastard will support Corrosion Of Conformity on their upcoming UK tour, the London-based band have confirmed.

They’ve also announced a run of headline shows to support latest album Sex In The Seventh Circle.

They were forced to step back from planned dates with Entombed AD in November after frontman Tomas Hubbard spent three days in hospital suffering from a back problem. But they report they’re back on track after a difficult 2014.

They say in a statement: “We are more than excited to be playing shows and to be back on the road in the UK after a tough couple of months.

“Tom is feeling a lot better after his back problems and we are ready to play some riffs! Coupled with that, we are honoured beyond belief to be a part of this historic COC tour.

“We really can’t wait to visit some of the places we haven’t been to in a long time. It’s gonna be heavy and it’s gonna be loud? Bang your heads, we are coming for you!”

In addition, Hang The Bastard will headline London’s Electrowerkz on March 26. They’ll be joined on the bill by Profane And The Sacred and Death & The Miser. Tickets for the gig can be purchased through WeGotTickets.com and SeeTickets. Everyone attending the event will also receive a free goodie bag.

With Corrosion Of Conformity

Mar 07: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 08: Glasgow Garage

Mar 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 11: Bristol Bierkeller

Mar 12: Colchester Arts Centre

Mar 13: London Electric Ballroom

Headline dates

Mar 16: Liverpool The Shipping Forecast

Mar 17: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Mar 18: Sheffield Corporation

Mar 20: Birmingham Oboleck

Mar 22: Southampton The Firehouse

Mar 26: London Electrowerkz (with Profane And The Sacred and Death & The Miser)