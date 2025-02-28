"Not safe for work. Or the bus. Or brunch with your parents. Or your jealous boyfriend": Watch Halsey walk a latex-wearing man around like a dog in their new NSFW music video for Safeword

Halsey has shared the new single Safeword, alongside a NSFW music video inspired by S&M.

The new track follows on from the release of their 2024 album, The Great Impersonator, and is driven by a thumping punk-rock beat, distorted snappy guitar strums and raunchy lyrics that capture the star in an empowered, domineering mood with lines such as 'I’m not a bad girl, I just like it wild style/I’m tough, I’m mean, I’m rough/Just say the safe word when you’ve had enough'.

Other lyrics include, 'Pin me to the floor, swing me by the neck / Locked behind a door, is it time yet? Time yet? / Don't be such a bore, give me respect'.

Directed by Lana Jay Lackey, the video sees Halsey clad in leather and latex, standing on their submissive's throats, walking individuals around like a dog, hung upside down by their feet in bondage rope, spanking and engaging in various other activities that might make you blush.

When teasing the video, they declared on social media that the footage is "NOT SAFE FOR WORK. OR THE BUS. OR BRUNCH WITH YOUR PARENTS. OR YOUR JEALOUS BOYFRIEND". Fair enough.

Last October, Louder writer Emily Swingle described The Great Impersonator as a "Stockholm syndrome love-letter to Hollywood" in a glowing four star review.

She writes, "This record feels like a vow to never let Hollywood consume them whole. It’s a testament to Halsey’s individuality and ferocity as an artist – and, beneath each mask, The Great Impersonator is broiling with a confidence that feels utterly Halsey."

Check out the video for Safeword below: