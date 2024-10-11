Halsey shares 80s-inspired, emotional new single I Never Loved You

Halsey has shared the 80s-inspired new single, I Never Loved You.

The song is the latest to arrive from her upcoming new album, The Great Impersonator (due out October 25), and follows on from the previously-released tracks Lucky, Lonely Is The Muse and Ego.

I Never Loved You is driven by a melancholic melody with minimal piano chords and atmospheric guitar, as alt pop-star Halsey delivers heart-touching lyrics such as 'The surgeon said / She had a hole in her heart / But it wasn't her fault, it was there from the start / Trying to love you through an open wound / 'Cause everything I put inside there just fell right through'.

This Monday (October 7), Halsey launched her album countdown with the announcement that she will be impersonating the musicians who inspired her new music alongside posting track previews. So far, she has created impersonations of Dolly Parton, PJ Harvey and Kate Bush.

Listen to I Never Loved You below:

Back in August, Halsey shared a trailer for her upcoming album, showing her styled in different looks that take inspiration from multiple musical decades.

In the clip, her narration begins with a reflection on her diagnosis of Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022: "I really thought this album would be the last one I ever made. When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could have all been different” .

She continues, "What if this is isn't how it all went down? 18 year old Ashley becomes Halsey in 2014...What if I debuted in the early 2000s, the ’90s, the ’80s, the ’70s…"

Later, Halsey concludes: "I spent half my life being someone else, I never stopped to ask myself: if it all ended right now, is this the person you’d be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?”.

