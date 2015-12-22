Halford voices story of Frosty's idiot cousin

Rob Halford has lent his voice to a festive podcast that tells the tale of Frosty The Snowman’s idiot cousin.

The latest episode of sci-fi podcast To The Manor Borne By Robots features the story of Fronsty The Snowman – a clumsy character who can;t do anything right but works hard to redeem himself.

The creators say: “By turns comedic and serious, fully dramatised in lavish soundscapes, with a large cast of talented voice actors, To The Manor Borne By Robots is a futuristic Scheherazade, for fans of The Twilight Zone, Dr Who, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy and Black Mirror.”

It is available for free via iTunes and can also be streamed below.

Halford is not the first rocker to lend his voice to a made-up character. Alice Cooper voiced all the characters in a recent audiobook Peter And The Wolf In Hollywood.

