Alice in Peter And The Wolf remake

Alice Cooper has voiced all the characters for upcoming audiobook Peter And The Wolf In Hollywood.

The tale is based on Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s children’s composition Peter And The Wolf. It’s set in modern-day Los Angeles, and follows the adventures of a young boy when a wolf escapes from the local zoo.

Cooper says: “It’s moved on – Peter has come to Los Angeles to meet his grandfather, who turns out to be an old hippie. That gives the story a fresh dynamic.”

He adds: “I like that he’s not in the least bit terrified by the wolf, when everybody else is freaking out.”

The audio version will be accompanied by an iPad app aimed at children aged 5-8, featuring music by the National Youth Orchestra Of Germany. Peter And The Wolf In Hollywood is released on November 13 via Deutsche Grammophon. Find out more.

Cooper’s all-star band Hollywood Vampires released their self-titled album earlier this month, and they play Rock In Rio in Brazil on September 24.