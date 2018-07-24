Halestorm to tour US with In This Moment and New Years Day

Halestorm and In This Moment have announced further live shows together for later this year.

Both bands will head out on the road across the US in November and December, with support provided by New Years Day.

Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale tells Blabbermouth: “You asked for it, and now you're gonna get it. I’m so excited to announce the third leg with my empowering, beautifully Vicious women!

“Three tours and we don't show any signs of slowing!"

In This Moment vocalist Maria Brink adds: “We are so beyond excited to be announcing the third leg of such an empowering and beautiful tour.

“We knew after completing the first leg that this was something people were going to be paying attention to, and it felt strong, it felt powerful, and it felt liberating. I am so excited to see everybody at the upcoming shows!”

New Years Day’s Ash Costello says that playing previous shows with Halestorm and In This Moment has been the “best touring experience” she’s ever had and adds: “I am lifted up and supported by the amazing women of this tour, and everyone feels as if they are family who are rooting for each other to kill it every single night.

“The positivity is incredible on a personal level. Not to mention, the shows are absolutely ferocious. I am honoured to be on stage with these incredible women of metal and rock once again! And honestly, I hope there's no end in sight!”

Tickets will go on general sale from this coming Friday.

Halestorm will release their new studio album Vicious on Friday (July 27), while In This Moment released a video for their track Black Wedding featuring Judas Priest’s Rob Halford back in March.

New Years Day, meanwhile, launched the six-track EP Diary Of A Creep in January, featuring five covers and a brand new track.

Halestorm, In This Moment & New Years Day 2018 US tour dates

Nov 16: Norfolk Constant Convocation Center, VA

Nov 17: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Nov 20: Evansville Old National Events Plaza, IN

Nov 21: Ft. Wayne Allen County ExpoCenter, IN

Nov 23: Syracuse Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center, NY

Nov 24: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Nov 26: Cleveland Masonic Auditorium, OH

Dec 01: Broomfield 1stBank Center, CO

Dec 02: Park City Hartman Arena, KS

Dec 04: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Dec 05: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Dec 07: Hammond Horseshoe Casino, IN

Dec 08: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Dec 11: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Dec 12: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Dec 14: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 16: St. Petersburg MahaffeyTheater, FL