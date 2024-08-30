Watch Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale cover Crawling amid rumours of Linkin Park returning with female singer

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has released a cover of Linkin Park’s Crawling, amid speculation that the band may be reuniting with a female singer.

Hale put her rendition of the Hybrid Theory (2000) track on Instagram on Wednesday (August 28), the same day that a countdown anticipated to announce Linkin Park’s reunion expired. The nu metal band haven’t been active since October 2017, shortly after the death of longtime lead singer Chester Bennington.

Ultimately, the countdown proved a bit of a dud, and Linkin Park are now expected to make their announcement on September 5.

Rumours of a Linkin Park comeback fired up in April, when Orgy singer Jay Gordon, a former collaborator of the band’s, said in an interview that they will be returning with a female singer in Bennington’s stead. Though he retracted his claims, they were backed up the following month by a Billboard report, which said Linkin Park will be back for a 2025 tour and festival shows. One anonymous source told the publication that the singer filling in for Bennington will be a woman. Evanescence leader Amy Lee denied being the female vocalist in question.

Hale has experience filling in for a male vocalist in an established band. This summer, she fronted glam metal legends Skid Row, taking the place of former vocalist Erik Grönwall for four tour dates. Despite encouragement from her fans and even Jon Bon Jovi, Hale didn’t join the band full-time, citing her ongoing commitments to Halestorm as the reason.

She wrote in part on social media: “This experience of getting to deep dive into Skid Row has given me a rare opportunity to deepen my love for these men I get to call friends. And the soul bonding moments we created together musically will live with me forever.

“And even though this particular time in my life prevents me from committing to a permanent role in Skid Row… I am sending in my official request to the universe that we will be able to join forces again down the road.”

Halestorm released their latest album, Back From The Dead, in 2022 and are currently at work on its followup. The band are touring North America with Evanescence in the autumn. Get tickets via their website now.