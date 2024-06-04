Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale isn’t joining Skid Row full-time: “This particular time in my life prevents me from committing”

Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale is currently unable to join Skid Row full-time, following her four shows fronting the hair metal band in the US.

Hale was announced in March as being the fill-in singer for Skid Row, temporarily replacing Erik Grönwall for their May and June live dates.

Grönwall joined Skid Row in 2022 and left amicably earlier this year to focus on his health.

After the completion of her four contracted concerts, Hale has posted a statement on social media. She thanks the band for the opportunity and expresses her hope to rejoin them at some point, but rules out a full-time position for the time being.

“​​My soul is still buzzing from the crazy ride I was just on,” writes Hale.

“Thank you so much to Rachel [Bolan, bass], Snake [guitarist Dave Sabo], Scotti [Hill, guitars], Rob [Hammersmith, drums], their amazing crew and the entire Skid Row fan base for putting your trust in me. Thank you for bringing me into your tribe, and allowing me to live inside your legacy for a moment.

“What started out as friends helping out friends, bloomed into something bigger than any of us could’ve imagined.

“I’m overflowing with gratitude.”

The musician continues: “This experience of getting to deep dive into Skid Row has given me a rare opportunity to deepen my love for these men I get to call friends. And the soul bonding moments we created together musically will live with me forever.

“And even though this particular time in my life prevents me from committing to a permanent role in Skid Row… I am sending in my official request to the universe that we will be able to join forces again down the road.

“With Love and Loud Music,

“Lzzy Hale”

Bassist Bolan recently said in an interview that Skid Row are considering future full-time vocalists.

“We’ve been talking to a few guys that piqued our interest, for sure,” he told Detroit’s WRIF radio station. “But right now we’re just concentrating on these shows with Lzzy and having fun with it.”

The lack of a full-time singer in Skid Row piqued the interest of original frontman Sebastian Bach, who told Metal Hammer he’d be keen to return to the fold.

However, guitarist Sabo quickly and categorically ruled out a Bach reunion, saying: “Well, the answer has been the same for – I don’t know – 20,000 years now. It’s not gonna happen.”

Hale will now return to her role as the frontwoman of Halestorm, who recently surprise-released the Live At Wembley live album and will tour North America with Evanescence later this year.