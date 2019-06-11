Halestorm, Alter Bridge and Black Stone Cherry lead ShipRocked 2020 lineup

Organisers of the annual ShipRocked music cruise have revealed the first wave of artists who’ll join the bill in 2020.

The Carnival Valor will set sail from New Orleans on February 1 and stop off at Key West and Cozumel, before returning to port on February 6 – and Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry, Living Colour, Asking Alexandria and Of Mice & Men will be onboard.

They’ll be joined by Badflower, Beartooth, Cane Hill, Dead Posey, Dead Sara, DED, Goodbye June, Hands Like Houses, Hyro The Hero, Ice Nine Kills, Royal Tusk, SHVPES, Vein and We Are Band Nerds.

There will also be appearances by The Stowaways all-star band, Andy Wood, and late night DJ sets from Clint Lowery and Chad Nicefield.

Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale says: “The last time we were castaways on ShipRocked it was a blast! I don’t know what was more fun, the epic non-stop rock shows or just being able to party one on one with all of our super fans!

“We out-ran a storm, Arejay gave interviews with a rubber chicken in an elevator, we handed out free drinks to anyone who wanted them, I even got lucky... playing roulette! I can’t wait to make new memories with all of you!”

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti adds: “I always look forward to hanging with all of our friends on ShipRocked. It is definitely one of the highlights of our tour. See you all soon!”

Along with the music, fans will be able to enjoy gourmet dining, while there will be a spa, casino, fitness centre, mini-golf course, waterslide, multiple pools and hot-tubs, and 22 bars and lounges.

For more, visit the official ShipRocked website.