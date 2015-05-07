Halestorm, 5FDP, Helmet for ShipRocked 2016

Halestorm, Helmet and Five Finger Death Punch are among the acts confirmed for next year’s ShipRocked cruise.

Also setting sail from Miami to Costa May in Mexico on January 18 are Seether, Hellyeah, Nonpoint, Avatar, Islander and The Dead Deads. The event runs for five days until January 22.

Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale says: “After years of us hearing stories from all of our peers about what a great time ShipRocked is, the time has come to experience it for ourselves. It’s our first time, so please don’t be gentle. See all you freaks on the high seas.”

Organisers ASK4 Entertainment promise “once-in-a-lifetime performances and musical collaborations” during the trip, which includes a day at port in Costa Maya.

ShipRocked producer Alan Koenig says: “We’re very excited to return to Costa Maya on Mexico’s Yucatan coast for the first time since 2011, and are planning some new events and activities for guests to enjoy. We also have some special surprises in store.”

ShipRocked 2015, which took place in February, featured Limp Bizkit, Buckcherry, Black Label Society, Lacuna Coil and Tremonti.

5FDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “ShipRocked isn’t just another show. It’s a music festival, and a vacation rolled into one unique experience. The whole ship is a big backstage party where every fan is invited. We are excited to return and headline the cruise in 2016.”

