GALLERY: Shiprocked 2015

We weren’t content with just one heavy metal cruise, so shortly after 70,000 Tons Of Metal we set sail once more for Shiprocked.

Boasting a line-up consisting of Limp Bizkit, Buckcherry, Black Label Society, Lacuna Coil, Tremonti and the kickass Metal Allegiance, Shiprocked set sail from Miami to the Bahamas and back from 2-6 February. And it looked like this:

Of course you don’t want to see the outside of a cruise ship, the real action is what happens on and off the stage. Check out our exclusive gallery featuring live performances from the biggest acts of the weekend and a load of backstage antics from everyone’s favourite heavy metal boozers.