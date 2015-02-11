GALLERY: Shiprocked 2015

We weren’t content with just one heavy metal cruise, so shortly after 70,000 Tons Of Metal we set sail once more for Shiprocked.
Boasting a line-up consisting of Limp Bizkit, Buckcherry, Black Label Society, Lacuna Coil, Tremonti and the kickass Metal Allegiance, Shiprocked set sail from Miami to the Bahamas and back from 2-6 February. And it looked like this:
Of course you don’t want to see the outside of a cruise ship, the real action is what happens on and off the stage. Check out our exclusive gallery featuring live performances from the biggest acts of the weekend and a load of backstage antics from everyone’s favourite heavy metal boozers.
Image 1 of 24
Image 2 of 24
Image 3 of 24
Image 4 of 24
Image 5 of 24
Image 6 of 24
Image 7 of 24
Image 8 of 24
Image 9 of 24
Image 10 of 24
Image 11 of 24
Image 12 of 24
Image 13 of 24
Image 14 of 24
Image 15 of 24
Image 16 of 24
Image 17 of 24
Image 18 of 24
Image 19 of 24
Image 20 of 24
Image 21 of 24
Image 22 of 24
Image 23 of 24
Image 24 of 24