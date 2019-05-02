Haken's Richard Henshall announces solo album

Haken guitarist Richard Henshall has announced he will release his debut solo album on July 26. The Cocoon is described as "ambitious and eclectic" and features contributions from Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess, Bent Knee trio Jessica Kion and Chris Baum and Ben Levin.

“Working on this album has been an extremely exhilarating and liberating experience that has allowed me to explore a whole range of new exciting ideas with my writing," Henshall tells Prog. "The album has pushed me as a composer and musician and has given me the opportunity to delve deeper than ever into my love for electronic, jazz and metal music. The music on The Cocoon feels like the perfect reflection of my tastes, influences and experiences in music and life in general."

Influences cited include Bon Iver, Meshuggah and Squarepusher, and The Cocoon will also feature Henshall's debut performance as a lead vocalist. It was recorded with Haken bassist Conner Green and Cynic drummer Matthew Lynch.

“Conner and Matt never cease to astound me with what they can achieve on their instruments," Henshall adds. "They both have a fresh, unique approach to playing, which has really breathed new life into the music on The Cocoon. They really outdid themselves on this record."