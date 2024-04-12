Haken guitarist Richard Henshall will release new EP Mu Vol. 1 in June

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Haken guitarist Richard Henshall's new EP Mu is the first of a trilogy of releases

Haken guitarist Richard Henshall has announced he will release a brand new EP, Mu Vol.1, on June 7.

The four-track EP is the first in a trilogy of planned EPs from the guitarist which explores his love for jazz-infused, intricate instrumental music and you can watch a multi-cam play-through video for the title track below.

"I got the initial rhythmic idea for Mu Vol. 1 on a flight home from a Haken tour just before the lockdown kicked off in the UK," Henshall explains. "Little did I know that it’d end up being the catalyst for a trilogy of jazz-tinged, instrumental EPs. The rhythmic powerhouse, Lang Zhao, is on the drums and his highly creative playing style has really elevated these arrangements to new levels. This new collection of songs has a strong focus on rhythm and explores some new ground for me as a writer and guitar player. I can’t to share what I’ve cooked up with everyone."

As well as Zhao Henshall is joined on Mu Vol. 1 by saxophonist Adam Carillio, while Henshall performs guitar, bass and keyboard.

Henshall was a founding member of successful UK proggers Haken. In 2014  he joined forces with Between the Buried and Me’s Dan Briggs and formed the jazz-fusion-inspired Nova Collective who would release The Further Side in 2014. In 2017, Henshall, alongside his Haken band mates, featured in Mike Portnoy’s Shattered Fortress performing the songs of Dream Theater for a year of very special shows around the world.

Henshall released his own solo album The Cocoon in 2019, which featured Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess and Bent Knee trio Jessica Kion, Chris Baum and Ben Levin.

Pre-order Mu Vol. 1.

Richard Henshall: Mu Vol. 1
1. Yang
2. Granular
3. Land Aliens
4. Mu

