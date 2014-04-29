Haken confirm Green as bassist

Haken have confirmed Conner Green as their permanent bassist after the departure of Tom MacLean last year.

American Green was successful in a video audition, followed by a face-to-face trial, then toured Europe as a temporary member as the band continued to support third album The Mountain.

Now he’s been given the job full-time. He says: “Touring with one of my favourite bands was an absolute dream come true. Each aspect – performing on stage, chatting with friends and fans, travelling with the most brilliant yet humble musicians – was more than I could ever ask for.

“I look forward to experiencing the creative process of the next album, spending time with my bandmates, and meeting new people in new cities on upcoming tours. Never underestimate the power of YouTube!”

Haken will tour the UK with InsideOut stablemates Leprous and Maschine later this year. The Prog-sponsored event is their first journey round Britain, and sees the other two bands delivering their biggest-ever shows in the territory.

Oct 23: London Garage

Oct 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

Oct 26: Bristol Fleece

Oct 27: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 29: Dublin Village

Oct 30: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Oct 31: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 01: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Nov 02: York Duchess