Hagar to front Rock Road Trip TV show

Sammy Hagar is the presenter of a new show on US cable channel AXS TV which sees him interview and perform with a host of rock stars.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar premieres on the channel on January 24 and runs for six episodes. In the first two episodes, the Red Rocker and former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony hook up with Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee at famous LA venue the Whisky A Go Go.

The show also sees Hagar spend time in the homes of various musicians and follows the work of his band The Circle.

He says: “Something that’s always bugged me is that fans get to see us either onstage in concert or in interviews, and that’s about it. There’s so much cool, history-making stuff that happens off stage that fans have never really had access to, but I do. And that’s where this show takes viewers.

“I’m hooking them up with a real backstage pass. So, in San Francisco, we’ll meet up with my old friends Bob Weir and Mickey Hart to jam at Mickey’s home studio, and in Phoenix we’re at Cooperstown with Alice Cooper. And I’ll even turn the cameras on myself at the Birthday Bash in Cabo, and on tour with The Circle. It’s a blast.”

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar will be shown on Sundays in the US at 9pm Eastern Time, 6pm Pacific Time.

As well as the Motley Crue, Alice Cooper and Grateful Dead episodes, Hagar also spends time with Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Alice In Chains mainman Jerry Cantrel.

Jeff Cuban, AXS TV’s chief operating officer, adds: “Packed with one-of-a-kind performances and intriguing interviews, Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is the perfect addition to AXS TV’s Sunday night music block.

“Guided by personable host and rock and roll frontman Sammy Hagar, the series will give viewers and music fans a side of their favourite rock artists that they’ve never seen before, as Hagar goes into their world and gets them to open about their legendary careers, greatest influences, and best rock stories, before joining them to perform some of their biggest hits.”

Hagar said in September that he believes there will be a third Chickenfoot album, because they’re too good not to get back to work.

Van Halen have no chemistry - Hagar