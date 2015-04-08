Gwar hit back in Brockie ashes row

Gwar have hit back at claims they stole late singer Dave Brockie’s ashes and tried to capitalise on his tragic death.

The band and their management company Slave Pit are being sued for $1 million by Brockie’s father William Brockie who claims they withheld payment for their final tour with the singer and stole artwork, guitars and other personal items belonging to the vocalist known as Oderus Urungus.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Gwar vehemently deny all of the allegations and say they’ve only ever acted in a way that they believe Brockie would have wanted.

Gwar say: “We did not steal Dave Brockie’s ashes, or anything else that belonged to him.

“At all times, and under very trying circumstances, we have acted in good faith to honour the wishes of our dear friend. Dave left no will or instructions for final arrangements, and so we have done the best we could to honour what we believe Dave Brockie would have wanted.”

The band add that William Brockie did not attend any of the services held for his son and wanted no part in the funeral arrangements.

They say: “The accusation concerning Dave’s ashes is particularly troubling for us. Following Dave’s passing, the first thing we did was notify his father, who signed over Dave’s body so we could have him cremated. We were told by Dave’s father that he did not want to be involved in making Dave’s final arrangements.

“For this reason, Slave Pit assumed that responsibility, paying for his cremation, arranging two memorial services (one public and one private), and purchasing a plot for Dave in Richmond’s famed Hollywood Cemetery. Dave’s father did not attend either of the services held for his son in Richmond.”

Brockie died of a heroin overdose in March last year.