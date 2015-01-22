Guv’nor Ashley Hutchings goes Twangin again

Folk rock pioneer Ashley ‘The Guv’nor’ Hutchings will re-release 1994 album Twangin’ n’a-Traddin’ on April 27 via Talking Elephant Records.

The launch comes after the Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and Albion Band icon celebrates his 70th birthday on January 26 (Monday).

Twangin’ n’a-Traddin’ Revisited will include two tracks on top of the original list of 1950s and 1960s songs which inspired Hutchings to become a musician. One additional song is performed by Yorkshire trio The Veleveteens, while the other, Hutchings’_ Welcome To The World_, is described as “depicting images that anyone who spent time in the coffee bars of the 60s would recognise.”

Last year he released a compilation album, The Riot Of Spring And Other Historical Dramas, Large And Small, including a new track called The Riot Of Spring. He also launched a vinyl edition of classic title By Gloucester Docks I Sat Down And Wept, and published a book called Words, Words, Words.