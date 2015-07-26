Gus G showcases Brand New Revolution

Gus G has premiered a promo for the track Brand New Revolution.

It’s taken from his solo album of the same name which was released last week. He previously issued streams of Burn and The Quest.

He said of the record: “I feel the album as a whole has many influences, from classic hard rock and metal, to more modern and current sounds.”

The follow-up to I Am The Fire features guest appearances from Jeff Scott Soto, Mats Leven, Amaranthe’s Elize Ryd, and Jacob Bunton of Lynam and Adler.

The guitarist is currently on tour across Europe and will set sail from Florida on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise in February.

Jul 29 Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary Aug 01: Cercemaggiore Baloma Bikers Festival, Italy Aug 02: Grottammare Rock Night, Italy Sep 17: Paris La Cigale, France Sep 18: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany Sep 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland Sep 20: Bochum Zeche, Germany Sep 22: Berlin Postbahnhof am Ostbahnhof, Germany Sep 24: Rodovre Kulturhuset Viften, Denmark Sep 25: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway Sep 27: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden Sep 29: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland Oct 01: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland Oct 02: Seinajoki Rytmikojaamo, Finland Oct 03: Helsinki Circus, Finland Oct 05: Vilnius Forum Palace, Lithuania Oct 06: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland Oct 08: Milan Live Music Club, Italy Oct 13: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France Oct 14: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France Oct 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands Feb 22: Miami Monsters Of Rock Cruise, FL