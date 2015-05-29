Gus G details Brand New Revolution

Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind guitarist Gus G has released details of his second solo album.

He revealed in February that he was recording and he’s now confirmed that Brand New Revolution will be released on July 24. He’s released a teaser of album opener _The Quest _– hear it below.

The record features vocalists Jeff Scott Soto and Mats Leven, who both sang on 2014 debut I Am The Fire. Also present are Amaranthe’s Elize Ryd, Jacob Bunton of Lynam and Adler, and Mats Leven of Yngwie Malmsteen and Candlemass fame.

G says: “As I’m putting the final touches on Brand New Revolution I wanted to give out a bit about the new music. The Quest is the only instrumental on the album and it’s a heavy, high energy, technical track.

“I feel the album as a whole has many influences, from classic hard rock and metal, to more modern and current sounds.”

The guitarist, who recently said he valued personality over talent on the road, will tour Europe with Hellyeah and make a number of festival appearances.

Brand New Revolution tracklist