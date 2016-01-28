GnR in sideswipe at Tyler

Guns n’ Roses have published a sarcastic thank-you note after Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler said he’d played a part in their classic-era reunion.

Tyler this week reported that he’d taken advice given to him by Jon Bon Jovi and passed it on to Axl Rose, telling him: “You’ve got to get it together. There’s a place and a time where, if you don’t, you’re going to miss it.”

A tweet posted on GnR’s account seems to be a reaction to Tyler’s story. It reads: “Guns n’ Roses would like to respectfully thank the many people taking credit for our upcoming shows and everything in between.

“Especially those whom we haven’t spoken to in numerous years who, through the power of media, have somehow served a pivotal, even if non-existent, role. We and the fans thank you!”

Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan will perform together for the first time since 1993 at four concerts in April. It’s not yet known who else will take part – although guitarist Richard Fortus and keyboardist Dizzy Reed have just quit the Dead Daisies, saying they’ll be taking part in “a momentous project” this year.