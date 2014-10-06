GnR trail Appetite For Democracy DVD

Guns n’Roses have launched a trailer for their Appetite For Democracy DVD, set for launch on November 3.

Shot in Las Vegas two years ago, It’s Axl Rose’s first official live pack since 1992’s Use Your Illusion. The show features the 21st century lineup’s take on classics from the early era, plus material from 2008’s Chinese Democracy.

It will be available as a deluxe Blu-ray featuring 3D and 2D versions of the live show and interactive 3D gallery, plus a standard DVD edition. Both formats include 5.1 Surround mix and band interviews. Appetite For Democracy was released in the US in July.

Frontman Rose recently shouted down rumours that he was set to retire, while one of his former managers later claimed that a classic-era lineup was less than two years away.