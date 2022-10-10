Guns N' Roses release electrifying 1991 live video for You Could Be Mine

Guns N’ Roses have released a new live video for their Appetite For Destruction classic You Could Be Mine. The video was shot at the band's 1991 show at New York’s Ritz Theatre.

The footage is taken from the bonus Blu-ray disc included in the upcoming Use Your Illusion I & II deluxe box set, which features the band's complete set from the May 16 show at the Ritz. The film has been newly transferred from 35mm print to 4K UHD, with the sound newly mixed from original multi-track tapes.

This performance was one of four warmup shows that band scheduled prior to the Use Your Illusion tour (the others were in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles) and saw the band perform Don't Cry and You Ain't The First and with late Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon.

The new Use Your Illusion I & II set will be released through UMG on November 11 on Super Deluxe 7CD/Blu-ray, Super Deluxe 12LP on 180g heavyweight vinyl/Blu-ray, 2CD deluxe editions, and separate single CD and double LP versions.

Guns N' Roses are currently on the South American leg of their We're F'N Back! tour, which will shift north to Mexico before heading across the Pacific for a series of dates in Asia and Australasia in November and December. Full dates below.

Oct 11: Bogota Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, Columbia

Oct 12: Bogota Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, Columbia

Oct 15: Merida Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia, Mexico

Oct 18: Guadalajara Estadio Akron, Mexico

Oct 21: Mexico City Estadio Ciudad De Los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 23: Monterrey Estadio Mobil Super, Palacio Sultán, Mexico

Nov 05: Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Nov 06: Saitama Super Arena, Japan

Nov 09: Bangkok SCG Stadium, Thailand

Nov 12: Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

Nov 18: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia

Nov 22: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Nov 24: Gold Coast Metricon Stadium, Australia

Nov 27: Sydney Stadium Australia, Australia

Nov 29: Adelaide Oval, Australia

Dec 03: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Dec 08: Wellington Sky Stadium, New Zealand

Dec 10: Auckland Eden Park, New Zealand