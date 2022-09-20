Guns N' Roses expand Use Your Illusion I & II with massive deluxe box set

Guns N' Roses will celebrate their Use Your Illusion I & II albums by releasing a deluxe box set later this year.

The albums were originally released back in 1991 and included classic tracks such as November Rain, Civil War, You Could Be Mine, Don't Cry, along with covers of Paul McCartney and Wings' Live And Let Die and Bob Dylan's Knockin' On Heaven's Door.

The new box set will be released through UMG on November 11 on Super Deluxe 7CD/Blu-ray, Super Deluxe 12LP on 180g heavyweight vinyl/Blu-ray, separate 2CD deluxe editions of Use Your Illusion I & II and separate 1CD and 2LP versions.

These new releases have been fully remastered from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analogue masters and the Super Deluxe versions will contain a total of 97 tracks - 63 of which are previously unreleased recordings.

The box set will feature an anamorphic illusion to showcase both album covers, while the Super Deluxe editions will also feature "the complete live audio recording Live In New York, taped at the Ritz Theatre on May 16, 1991, with sound newly mixed from original multi-track tapes."

This performance was one of three warmup shows that band locked in prior to the Use Your Illusion tour and includes guitarist Izzy Stradlin and sees the band perform You Ain't The First and Don't Cry with late Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon on guest vocals.

There's also a live performance from the Las Vegas Thomas & Mack Center from January 25, 1992 which has been freshly mixed by Gilby Clarke.

The Blu-rays in both Super Deluxe box sets contain the complete Live In New York concert film in 4K UHD with the audio mixed in Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround, and PCM 48kHz 24-bit stereo. It'll also include the new live music video for You Could Be Mine.

In addition to the music, the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe box sets will come with a 100-page hardcover book, a Conspiracy Inc. replica fan club folder with membership card, replica fan club newsletters, 10 "double-design" lithos, seven photo prints of the band, four Use Your Illusion tour replica cloth backstage passes, a replica ticket from the Ritz Theatre gig from 1991 and a new band poster.

Check out the audio of You Could Be Mine from the Ritz concert below.

Guns N' Roses are on tour across South America (opens in new tab), with further dates lined up for Mexico, the Far East and Australia and New Zealand.

(Image credit: UMG)