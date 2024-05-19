Slash confirms Guns N' Roses are planning to make a new album

Slash has revealed that Guns N' Roses are planning to make a new record – their first since 2008's Chinese Democracy.

When the band's eventual seventh album sees the light of day, it will be the first to feature Slash on guitar since 1993's The Spaghetti Incident?

Speaking with the Daily Star (via Music News) about his new solo album Orgy Of The Damned, Slash was asked why none of his Guns N' Roses bandmates or any of his collaborators from his Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators project appear on the record.

He let slip that GNR are "trying" to make a new album. He says: "It was my own side thing, so I wasn't dragging my own guys in.

"Guns N' Roses are trying to make their own record and I'm working with them in that capacity but this didn't involve anyone else."

Having left Guns N' Roses in 1996, Slash went on to form Velvet Revolver and his Snakepit project. He later teamed up with Alter Bridge singer Kennedy on the successful Conspirators project.

Despite years of denials that a return to GNR would ever happen, he and singer Axl Rose finally mended their burned bridges and a Slash, Axl and bassist Duff McKagan reunion under the Guns N' Roses banner was confirmed in 2016.

Slash's confirmation that a new GNR record is likely follows Alice Cooper's suggestion last year that a follow-up to Chinese Democracy was happening.

Since Slash's return to GNR, the hard rock giants have released "new" singles Absurd, Hard Skool and The General, which are reworkings of tracks from the Chinese Democracy era.