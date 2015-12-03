Gun release live promo for Hold Your Head Up

Gun have released a video for their single Hold Your Head Up.

It’s taken from latest album Frantic, issued earlier this year and the live video was shot during their show in Glasgow in March.

Frontman Dante Gizzi says: “It’s been a pretty incredible year for us which saw the release our sixth studio album Frantic. We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved, reconnecting, rebuilding and engaging with our fans was our ultimate aim and I think we accomplished that.

”Hold Your Head Up is about trying to stay positive after falling on hard times, and the struggles people often find themselves facing – particularly poignant at this time of year.”

A Frantic boxset limited to 300 copies has also been made available. It includes the Live At Glasgow Barrowland DVD, recorded in March 2015, along with an audio download of the show. A signed setlist, an exclusive t-shirt and the album on vinyl and CD are also part of the package, as well as the East End EP.

Gun play at the Manchester Academy on December 5 and the Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom on December 18.