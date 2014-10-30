Gun ready to take on the world

Gun have announced a six-date UK tour, kicking off in March next year.

They are currently working on a new album – their first since 2012’s Break The Silence – and the record’s release will coincide with the live dates.

And frontman Dante Gizzi reveals fans can expect their signature guitar sound mixed with a modern edge once the new record launches.

He tells Glasgow’s Evening Times: “It’s easy to say this when it’s a new album but we’re dying to let people hear the material. It’s still very much guitar based but also along current music lines – I’m really excited to hear it all together.

“We’ve been recording it over the space of a year and a half. Sometimes you think, ‘Will the fans like this one?’ It’s important to go with your heart and what you want the album to sound like.”

They return to their hometown of Glasgow for three dates at the city’s King Tut’s starting on November 9, where they’ll play their first three albums on consecutive nights: Taking On The World, Gallus and Swagger.

Earlier this week, the band reissued Taking On The World to mark its 25th anniversary. It features B-sides, rarities and BBC sessions.

Tickets for the March 2015 dates go on sale tomorrow (October 31) via Ticketmaster.

Nov 09: Glasgow King Tut’s – Taking On The World

Nov 10: Glasgow King Tut’s – Gallus

Nov 11: Glasgow King Tut’s – Swagger

Mar 23: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Mar 24: London Underworld

Mar 25: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Mar 26: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 27: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 28: Glasgow Barrowlands