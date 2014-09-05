Gun reveal reissue

Scottish rockers Gun are to reissue their debut album Taking On The World to mark its 25th anniversary

The new three-disc version features the original recording, along with B-sides, rarities and sessions recorded at the BBC. It will launch on October 27.

To compliment the release, the band have lined up three Glasgow gigs at the city’s King Tut’s venue, where they will play their first three albums over the three nights.

They have also released a live stream of the track Better Days. Hear it below.

Frontman Dante Gizzi says: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since we recorded Taking On The World in Park Lane Studios. Like all bands that first start out recording their debut album, we had no inhibitions, not needing to worry about retaining any level of success as we hadn’t been there before.

“We just wanted to record an album we wanted to make. We’re so proud of what we achieved with that album and we’re so happy that it’s getting a proper re-release.”

The band are currently working on a new album, which is set for release in early 2015.

Taking On The World tracklist

Disc 1

Better Days The Feeling Within Inside Out Money (Everybody Loves Her) Taking On The World Shame On You Can’t Get Any Lower Something I Believe In Girls In Love I Will Be Waiting

Disc 2: B-sides

Prime Time Dance When You Love Somebody Coming Home Better Days (Live) Back To Where We Started Where Do We Go? Don’t Believe A Word Better Days (12-inch Mix) Shame On You (Remixed by Andy Taylor) Money (Everybody Loves Her) (Extended Version)

Disc 3: BBC Sessions

Shame On You Better Days Coming Home Taking On The World Shame On You I Will Be Waiting Something I Believe In Taking On The World Something I Believe In Can’t Get Any Lower Coming Home Taking On The World

Gun gigs

Nov 09: Glasgow King Tut’s – Taking On The World

Nov 10: Glasgow King Tut’s – Gallus

Nov 11: Glasgow King Tut’s – Swagger