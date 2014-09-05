Gun reveal reissue

Scottish rockers Gun are to reissue their debut album Taking On The World to mark its 25th anniversary
The new three-disc version features the original recording, along with B-sides, rarities and sessions recorded at the BBC. It will launch on October 27.
To compliment the release, the band have lined up three Glasgow gigs at the city’s King Tut’s venue, where they will play their first three albums over the three nights.
They have also released a live stream of the track Better Days. Hear it below.
Frontman Dante Gizzi says: “It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since we recorded Taking On The World in Park Lane Studios. Like all bands that first start out recording their debut album, we had no inhibitions, not needing to worry about retaining any level of success as we hadn’t been there before.
“We just wanted to record an album we wanted to make. We’re so proud of what we achieved with that album and we’re so happy that it’s getting a proper re-release.”
The band are currently working on a new album, which is set for release in early 2015.
Taking On The World tracklist
Disc 1
Better Days
The Feeling Within
Inside Out
Money (Everybody Loves Her)
Taking On The World
Shame On You
Can’t Get Any Lower
Something I Believe In
Girls In Love
I Will Be Waiting
Disc 2: B-sides
Prime Time
Dance
When You Love Somebody
Coming Home
Better Days (Live)
Back To Where We Started
Where Do We Go?
Don’t Believe A Word
Better Days (12-inch Mix)
Shame On You (Remixed by Andy Taylor)
Money (Everybody Loves Her) (Extended Version)
Disc 3: BBC Sessions
Shame On You
Better Days
Coming Home
Taking On The World
Shame On You
I Will Be Waiting
Something I Believe In
Taking On The World
Something I Believe In
Can’t Get Any Lower
Coming Home
Taking On The World
Gun gigs
Nov 09: Glasgow King Tut’s – Taking On The World
Nov 10: Glasgow King Tut’s – Gallus
Nov 11: Glasgow King Tut’s – Swagger