Guapo stream Obscure Knowledge I

Guapo have issued a radio edit of the opening track from their latest album.

Obscure Knowledge was released this week via Cuneiform Records and features three tracks. Obscure Knowledge I clocks in at 25 minutes – but the stream has been whittled down to just under six. Hear it below.

Guitarist Kavus Torabi says of the follow-up to 2013’s History Of The Visitation: “It was never the idea to do an album which was just one long song. We wanted a change, because the last few Guapo albums have been long pieces.

“We were thinking of doing an album full of short songs – but they kept on joining onto one another. We’d be ten or 15 minutes into a piece and thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be good if that section came next?’ The next thing you know we’d have one long piece.”

Torabi is also busy with Gong and Knifeworld in the coming month. Guapo’s 10th title is available to purchase via their Bandcamp page plus iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklist

Obscure Knowledge [Part I] Obscure Knowledge [Part II] Obscure Knowledge [Part III]

