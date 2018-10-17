Greta Van Fleet take their foot off the gas on new track You’re The One

Greta Van Fleet have released a stream of their new single titled You’re The One.

It’s the latest track taken from the rising Michigan stars’ debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, which arrives this coming Friday (October 19) vi EMI.

You’re The One is a more laid-back affair to what we’ve come to expect from the band, and shares more in common with Anthem than When The Curtain Falls, Watching Over and Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer).

Greta Van Fleet will travel to Europe for live shows later this month and into November and have a tour planned for 2019, when they’ll visit Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK and North America.

Greta Van Fleet’s sound has come under fire from some quarters for being too Led Zeppelin-like – and earlier this week, mash-up master DJ Cummerbund took those comparisons to the next level by mixing Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka’s vocals with the actual music of Led Zeppelin.

As you would expect, the results are epic.