Laryngitis floors Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka - shows cancelled

Greta Van Fleet have been forced to cancel the remainder of their Australian tour due to illness.

The band’s frontman Josh Kiszka has been struck with laryngitis, and, on doctor’s orders, has been told to rest his voice or face damaging his vocal cords.

As a result, Greta Van Fleet’s shows in Melbourne and Brisbane were called off, with their planned show in Auckland, New Zealand, on February 8 also under threat.

A statement from Kiszka reads: “Dearest Melbourne fans, I have some heartbreaking news. Unfortunately, somewhere between travel from the US to Japan and Australia, I developed an upper respiratory infection that has gradually evolved into laryngitis.

“I’ve been trying to recover but cannot seem to get rid of it. Doctors have informed me that performing in this condition could cause damage to my vocal cords, which is something that I cannot risk, and therefore we must reschedule our shows tonight and tomorrow.

“It means the world to me to be able to perform for you, and it breaks my heart to have to do this, but I must take my health very seriously, so as to not run the risk of causing more serious harm.

“I am terribly sorry to make this announcement, we are already working on a momentous return to make this up to you and will be announcing that very soon. I hope you can understand, this has been a difficult situation and disappointing for us all.”

Following their planned New Zealand show, the band are due to play further shows across Europe in support of their debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.

At the time of writing, those concerts are still scheduled to take place.

Greta Van Fleet 2019 March Of The Peaceful Army World Tour

Feb 08: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Feb 22: Barcelona Sani Jordi Club, Spain

Feb 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 27: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands

Feb 28: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 03: Paris Le Zenith, Franc

Mar 05: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 11: Liverpool Mountford Hall, UK

Mar 13: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

May 07: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, FL

May 09: Jacksonvlle Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, FL

May 10: Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

May 12: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 13: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 15: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 16: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

May 18: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

May 21: Baltimore Mecu Pavilion, MD

May 22: Rochester The Dome, NY

May 25: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

May 28: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Jun 02: Cleveland Jacobs pavilion At Nautica, OH

Jun 04: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI