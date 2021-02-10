Greta Van Fleet launch uplifting new single Heat Above

Rising stars Greta Van Fleet have launched Heat Above, the opening track from their upcoming second album The Battle At Garden's Gate.

The news comes 24 hours after the band released a short, cryptic video featuring the album sleeve being slowly embellished with 12 mysterious symbols, presumably to signify the 12 tracks on the album.

Heat Above starts with a Jon Lord-style Hammond intro and a crash of thunder before rattling drums and downwards shift in tempo usher in a song that feels more like a ride-off-into-the-sunset album closer than a setting-the-scene introduction, but that's GVF for you: just when you think you have them pinned, they do the unexpected. But what's it all about?

"There’s plenty of love left in this world, even though it may not seem like it,” explains Sam Kiszka, bassist and keyboard player. "And that’s what Heat Above is about, rising to the stars together."

Thanks, Sam.

Heat Above follows in the footsteps of Age Of Machine and My Way, Soon, which also feature on The Battle At Garden's Gate. Always There, the single the band donated to the soundtrack of the Sam Taylor-Johnson movie A Million Little Pieces in 2019, does not appear on the album.

The Battle At Garden’s Gate will be released on April 16, and is available to pre-order now.

The Battle At Garden's Gate tracklist

1. Heat Above

2. My Way, Soon

3. Broken Bells

4. Built by Nations

5. Age of Machine

6. Tears of Rain

7. Stardust Chords

8. Light My Love

9. Caravel

10. The Barbarians

11. Trip the Light Fantastic

12. The Weight of Dreams