Greta Van Fleet launch stunning live version of Age Of Machine

Greta Van Fleet have released a live video for Age Of Machine. Taken from the band's upcoming album Battle At Garden Gate, Age Of Machine was released as a single in December. The album will be released on April 16 and is available to pre-order now.

According to singer Josh Kiszka, Battle At Garden's Gate is, "very dynamic, lyrically speaking. And that’s the human experience. It’s much more than pain or fear; it’s also beauty. People need people, and love is important.”



“There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred."

"It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen," adds guitarist Jake Kiszka, "and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth. What Josh does very well with the lyrics is telling ancient tales with a contemporary application."