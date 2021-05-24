Greta Van Fleet announce the only four shows they'll headline in 2021

Greta Van Fleet have announced a handful of US shows, their only headline dates of 2021.

The Michigan retro-rockers will play gigs in Franklin, Tennessee and Bridgeport, Connecticut in August, and Chicago in September, ahead of a performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in late October.

“It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again,” the band say. “We are honoured to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together and celebrate the privilege of life!”

Greta Van Fleet will play:

Aug 05 FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN

Aug 27 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Sep 03 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL

Oct 26 Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA



The quartet’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate album peaked at number 7 in the US on May 1, and reached number 8 in the UK.