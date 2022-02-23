Greg Puciato announces new album Mirrorcell, shares first single Lowered, a duet with Code Orange's Reba Meyers

Greg Puciato has announced details of his second solo album, Mirrorcell, and shared the album's first single, Lowered, a duet with Reba Meyers from Code Orange.

The former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist, also one quarter of metal supergroup Killer Be Killed, released his debut solo album, Child Soldier: Creator Of God, in 2020.

On Mirrorcell, produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Cure, Snapcase), Puciato once again recorded all guitars and bass, with Chris Hornbrook (Dhani Harrison, Big Black Delta) playing drums. The album will be released via Federal Prisoner on June 17.

Watch the video for Lowered below.







“When Reba came to the studio we had like… zero vocals for that song," Puciato admits. "I had been a little unusually stuck with that one lyrically and as far as vocal phrasings and melodies. Reba and I had such an explosion of musical and personal chemistry right away, and we ended up writing and recording all of the vocals in about six hours. It was one of the purest collaborations I’ve ever done, in terms of feeling, just really natural and explosive. She really blew me away overall. The combined energy was instant. That song turned into something really special because of that energy.”

The Mirrorcell track list is:

1. In This Hell You Find Yourself

2. Reality Spiral

3. No More Lives to Go

4. Never Wanted That

5. Lowered

6. We

7. I, Eclipse

8. Rainbows Underground

9. All Waves to Nothing