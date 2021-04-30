Greenslade's 70s albums to be released as part of a new box set

Greenslade's four key albums are to get the box set treatment from Esoteric this summer. Temple Songs – The Albums 1973-1975 is released on June 25 and will include remastered editions of Greenslade, Bedside Manners Are Extra, Spyglass Guest and Time And Tide. The four-disc clamshell box also includes an illustrated booklet with essay and poster.

Formed in 1972, Greenslade came together following the demise of Colosseum and stood apart from their contemporaries because they had two keyboard players: Dave Greenslade and Dave Lawson. The band’s self-titled debut was released in early 1973 and was an impressive musical statement featuring such material as Feathered Friends, Drowning Man, Melange and Sundance. This album was followed at the end of the same year by Bedside Manners Are Extra, featuring the classic title track along with Pilgrim’s Progress, Sunkissed You’re Not and Time To Dream.

1974’s Spyglass Guest saw Greenslade make an impression on the UK album charts and included highlights Spirit Of The Dance, Joie De Vivre, Melancholic Race and the band’s interpretation of the Jack Bruce and Pete Brown classic Theme For An Imaginary Western.

Greenslade’s final album of the 1970s was Time And Tide, issued in May 1975. This album saw the departure of Tony Reeves who was replaced by Martin Briley on bass and guitar. Despite receiving critical acclaim for their live appearances and recorded work, the band split in 1976 but briefly reformed with a different line-up in 2000.

Temple Songs tracklisting:

Disc One: Greenslade

1. Feathered Friends

2. An English Western

3. Drowning Man

4. Temple Song

5. Melange

6. What Are You Doin’ To Me

7. Sundance

Disc Two: Bedside Manners Are Extra

1. Bedside Manners Are Extra

2. Pilgrim’s Progress

3. Time To Dream

4. Drum Folk

5. Sunkissed You’re Not

6. Chalk Hill

Disc Three: Spyglass Guest

1. Spirit Of The Dance

2. Little Red Fry Up

3. Rainbow

4. Siam Seesaw

5. Joie De Vivre

6. Red Light

7. Melancholic Race

8. Theme For An Imaginary Western

Disc Four: Time And Tide

1. Animal Farm

2. Newsworth

3. Time

4. Tide

5. Catalan

6. The Flattery Stakes

7. Waltz For A Fallen Idol

8. The Ass’s Ears

9. Doldrums

10. Gangsters