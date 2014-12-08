Green Day’s White has cancer

Green Day lead guitarist Jason White has been diagnosed with cancer.

But doctors believe the 41-year-old will make a full recovery after discovering a treatable form of the disease in his tonsils.

The band say in a statement: “Jason recently underwent a routine tonsillectomy, and his doctors discovered cancer. Thankfully they caught it early and he should make a full and speedy recovery.

“Please join us in sending him love and positive healing vibes during this time.”

It’s the second health issue faced by the band this year after bassist Mike Dirnt’s wife Brittney confirmed she was dealing with breast cancer in May.

White teamed with Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong in San Francisco punk outfit Pinhead Gunpowder in 1994 – the same year he had a cameo in the video for When I Come Around from Dookie. The guitarist joined Green Day as a touring member five years later and was a made a full-time colleague in 2012.

The band are among the nominees for entry into the 2015 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, with the final list of inductees to be announced this month. Armstrong is set to appear in upcoming music drama Geezer alongside Judy Greer, Fred Armisen and Selma Blair.