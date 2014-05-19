Green Day Mike's wife has breast cancer

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt's wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Dirnt tells fans via the band’s official site and Facebook page that Brittney, his wife of five years, is in treatment and adds: “She will beat this.”

His message reads: “Dear Green Day family. Recently my wife Brittney was diagnosed with breast cancer. We have started our battle and she is enduring treatment as we speak. We want you to know that Brittney is strong and with the help of amazing doctors, support from family, and positive thoughts/prayers from our Green Day family, she will beat this.

“This is going to be a challenging year, but we are determined to get though this as quickly and openly as possible. We love you all, and we will be checking in as best as we can.”

It was signed off by “Mike and Britt” with the words “Rage and love.”

Dirnt remained upbeat and later asked fans whether he should shave his head should Brittney lose her hair during the course of treatment. Thee couple have two children, Brixton, five, and Ryan, three.

Earlier, Marilyn Manson paid tribute to his mother Barbara Warner, who has died at the age of 68 after a long battle with dementia.

Manson says on Facebook: “Mother, to the first and greatest believer in me… I hope I see you again someday. But not now, because I have more things I promised I would do. I’ll make you proud and satisfied that you know that you made the son you wanted. I love you.”