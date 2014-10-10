Green Day, NIN, Lou Reed, among Hall Of Fame nominees

Green Day, Lou Reed and Nine Inch Nails are among the artists nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

A total of 15 names have been published ahead of a ballot of 700 music industry personnel, including performers, businessmen and historians:

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

Chic

Green Day

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Kraftwerk

The Marvelettes

NWA

Nine Inch Nails

Lou Reed

The Smiths

The Spinners

Sting

Stevie Ray Vaughan

War

Bill Withers

Five artist chosen by public vote will be put on a ‘fans’ ballot’ to be added to the industry totals – polling is open now via www.rockhall.com.

Boss Joel Peresman says: “This group of nominees represent the myriad places where rock’n’roll converges with blues, electronic, dance, Motown, R&B, funk and other genres. Rock ’n’ roll incorporates the styles of so many different kinds of music. That’s what makes this group of nominees, and this art form, so powerful and unique.”

The final inductees will be announced in December, and the next annual ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 18.

This year’s event generated controversy after the original lineup of Kiss barely managed to remain civil long enough to accept their induction.